(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's <DBKGn.DE> investment banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank hired Urwin, a Briton, in February 2015 from JP Morgan <JPM.N>, where he co-headed the global banking division.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)