There are a lot of great cities in the U.S., but when you factor in value, jobs, quality of life and desirability, some are better than others.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas in the country to find the best places to live, and the rankings might surprise you.

Boston came in at No. 8, with researchers applauding its low unemployment (3.2 percent), high average salary ($62,070), and ample access to colleges, cuisine and the arts.

Boston feels like a "small town with all the perks of city life," the report states. "The metro area houses a diverse culinary scene, an appreciation for and access to the arts and proximity to world-class educational institutions, employers and health care."

It lost points for its high home prices ($321,436) and low housing cost to salary value.