President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the nation's next president on Friday, more than 70 days after winning the election.

If you're not among those who received or won tickets to the gala event in Washington, D.C. — the theme of which is "Make America Great Again" — there are still plenty of options to tune in from home.

Where is the Inauguration?

On the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

What is the schedule of events?

6 a.m.: Gates open at the West Lawn Gates.

Morning: Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families will attend services at St. John's Episcopal Church, then head to the White House to meet with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for tea. The couples will then head to the Capitol by motorcade.

9:30 a.m.: Musical performances will kick off the ceremony.

11:30 a.m.: Religious leaders and officials will make opening statements. Afterward, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Pence.

Noon: Trump will recite the oath of office under Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, using President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration Bible. After, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

12:30 p.m.: Ceremony ends.

(All times are in Eastern Standard.)

Who is performing?

Jackie Evancho, a former America's Got Talent star will sing the National Anthem. Members of the Radio City Rockettes will also perform at a later time.

Other performers include: Lee Greenwood, singing "God Bless the USA;" Three Doors Down; Toby Keith; YouTube stars The Piano Guys at a pre-inauguration event; DJ Ravidrums; The Frontmen of Country; and Jon Voight.

How can I watch?

All major television networks will broadcast the event live, including ABC, Bloomberg, C-SPAN, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo and Univision.

There are several options for live-stream, as well, on YouTube from NBC, CBS, Telemundo, Univision, C-SPAN, Bloomberg, the Washington Post and the White House.

USA Today will show off its tech capabilities by broadcasting the inauguration Friday in virtual reality and 360 degrees, available through its YouTube channel.

If you can't plug in or tune in, follow along live on Twitter with hashtag #Inauguration, or by following the inaugural committees updates at twitter.com/trumpinaugural.