Donald Trump Jr. triggers LGBT backlash after Duquesne students opposeon-campus Chick-fil-A

Donald Trump Jr. trigged Twitter and the LGBTQ community on Thursday when he mocked Duquesne University students who opposed the upcoming addition of a Chick-fil-A in their food court.

Retweeting an article by conservative news site The Daily Caller about the upset students at the Pittsburgh-based school, Trump Jr. wrote, “Luckily these students wont (sic) likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered.”

Students and supporters at Duquesne are worried due to the Southern fast-food chain’s “questionable history on civil rights and human rights,” student government member Niko Martini told the school’s paper, The Duke, last month. “I think it’s imperative the university chooses to do business with organizations that coincide with the (university’s) mission and expectations they give students regarding diversity and inclusion.”

Chick-fil-A was boycotted in 2012 after Chief Operating Officer Dan Cathy publicly denounced same-sex marriage, leading to boycotts and criticism from the LGBT community, ACLU, politicians and more. Cathy has previously confirmed the company has donated more than $5 million to groups that oppose marriage equality.

Despite the student opposition, Duquesne, a private Catholic institution, wrote on Facebook Thursday that plans for the Chick-fil-A Express “are moving forward.”

“We believe (it) will be an excellent dining amenity for our students. Construction in the student union will begin later this spring and it will open in the fall,” the school wrote.

According to last month’s article in The Duke, plans for a Chick-fil-A Express were announced March 20 and “was a response to student feedback,” school spokeswoman Bridget Fare said.

Trump Jr. was immediately subjected to scorn after his tweet — as well as praise from those who agreed.

