Veterinarian Dr. Evan Ankin's hottest Instagram pics

Dr. Evan Antin, a veterinarian working at the Conejo Valley Veterinary Hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, has a way with animals, and apparently with his followers on Instagram.

Antin, 31, who grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and went to vet school at Colorado State University has been given the title of “Sexiest Veterinarian Alive,” according to People magazine. He also has been given the nickname “Sexy Pet Vet.”

Aside from taking care of and operating on pets ranging from pigs to lizards, he also does a video series for People magazine that shows viewers his daily activities at the animal hospital.

Dr. Antin is also a hit on social media. He currently has close to 900K followers on Instagram. He usually posts pictures or videos from the animal hospital and lets his fans know interesting facts about his furry patients. Sometimes he’ll share a video about a surgical procedure he is performing, or there will be a photo of him posing with a cute puppy or kitten. There’s a little something for everyone.

While many of his followers appear to be genuine animal lovers, a large chunk are also fans of his good looks.

To save you some time, we’ve put together a list of some of his hottest (and most adorable) moments from his Instagram page.

Enjoy.

If you suddenly have an interest in a career change and want to become a veterinarian, don't worry, Dr. Antin has you covered. He recently posted a video to his YouTube channel giving some quick tips on what it takes to become a veterinarian.