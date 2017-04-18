 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
News

Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown

By
Reuters Oddly Enough
Published : April 18, 2017

LONDON (Reuters) - A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.

Andrew Corrigan collapsed on a bed of hay after completing Monday's 1.1-km (1,200-yard) race in a time of four minutes, 31 seconds, receiving warm applause from the crowd who lined the course in Gawthorpe, near Wakefield.

The quirky race started in the old mining town in 1963 when a man entered a pub and accused another of looking a bit unfit, leading to a race involving a sack of coal.

The women's race, in which competitors each carried 20kg (44 pounds), was won by Jen Mustan in four minutes, 30 seconds.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Have Your SayLeave a comment

 
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe