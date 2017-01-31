PARIS (Reuters) - Concerns about a recent jump in inflation rates are exaggerated, European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday, after French data showed consumer prices surged more than expected this month.

"Concerns about a return in inflation that can sometimes be heard are very exaggerated," Villeroy told a conference in France on savings, adding that inflation had not yet reached the ECB's 2 percent target.

