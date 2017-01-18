HELSINKI (Reuters) - Britain's exit from the European Union must not increase payments made by net contributors to the bloc's budget, Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday.

"When Britain leaves and creates a hole in the budget, it should lead to cost cuts... Finland's contribution must not increase," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, writing by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by John Stonestreet)