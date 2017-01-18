An unlikely group is leading a rally in Philadelphia Wednesday, and have attracted dozens to join its cause. Children of all ages will march outside the Liberty Bell this afternoon in solidarity with movements of resistance taking place around the country ahead of Inauguration Day Friday. With homemade signs and chants about inclusion, they are welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to join their movement. The sight of kids leading protest is different, but certainly not unheard of. Perhaps most notably, Alabama schoolchildren who witnessed their parents' involvement in the Civil Rights Movement led a crusade more than 50 years ago. Trained in nonviolence tactics, kids in the Birmingham Children's Crusade of 1963 were arrested, beaten with batons and threatened. But still they marched and sang protest songs, as photos of Alabama's violent crackdown circulated nationwide, sparking outcry. The kids, some of them as young as 7, persisted and were ultimately triumphant. Rally organizer and mom of four Julie Wilgus believes children deserve the opportunity to be heard, and is creating the platform to do it with the Philly Kids' Solidarity Rally.