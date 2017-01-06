ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted overnight in the central Ivory Coast city of Bouake as demobilized soldiers seized weapons from police stations and took up positions at entry points into the city, a local journalist and a military officer said on Friday.

"The city is under the control of former (soldiers) who fired shots around 2 a.m. (0200 GMT) while taking arms from the city's police stations," said the army officers, who spoke by telephone from Bouake.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)