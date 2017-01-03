By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton has emerged as the top candidate to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Clayton is a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell who has specialized in public and private mergers and has an expertise in capital market offerings. Clayton was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Steve Holland Washington D.C.; Editing by David Gregorio)