'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens kills himself in Pennsylvania

After two-day manhunt, Steve Stephens reportedly killed himself while being pursued by police in Pennsylvania.

Sam Newhouse
 Published : April 18, 2017 | Updated : April 18, 2017
Steve Stephens, sought after killing a man in Cleveland on Facebook Live, killed himself Tuesday while being pursued by Pennsylvania State Police. Credit: Provided

A manhunt for 'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens ended Tuesday after he killed himself in Erie County, Pennsylvania while being pursued by state police.

Stephens, who videotaped himself shooting 75-year-old Robert Godwin to death at random in Cleveland, Ohio, shot himself after police attempted to stop his vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced.

"'Facebook Killer' Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County," they said. "A traffic stop was attempted and, after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. More information will be released at it becomes available."

Stephens was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after posting the video of the murder on Sunday.

