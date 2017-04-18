'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens kills himself in Pennsylvania

A manhunt for 'Facebook killer' Steve Stephens ended Tuesday after he killed himself in Erie County, Pennsylvania while being pursued by state police.

Stephens, who videotaped himself shooting 75-year-old Robert Godwin to death at random in Cleveland, Ohio, shot himself after police attempted to stop his vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced.

"'Facebook Killer' Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County," they said. "A traffic stop was attempted and, after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. More information will be released at it becomes available."

Stephens was the subject of a nationwide manhunt after posting the video of the murder on Sunday.