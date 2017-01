Jets receiver Brandon Marshall will be 33-years-old when the 2017 season begins. That’s ancient in NFL wide receiver years. The Jets would be wise to go young in the next few years and they would be smart to attempt to shed some money. It’s why many are speculating that Marshall could be waived or traded in the coming months. Marshall, appearing on WFAN’s Boomer and Carton Show Wednesday, said that he’s not ready to renegotiate anytime soon. “People need to get away from me due $7.5 (million),”...