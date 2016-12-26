Following the news that pop legend George Michael died on Christmas Day, fans swarmed the singer's North London and Oxfordshire homes to leave flowers, photos and messages of love.

Michael, who rose to fame as a member of the duo Wham! and was well-known for hits such as "Careless Whisper" and "Faith," died on Sunday of heart failure, "in bed, lying peacefully," according to his manager.

Fans, friends and celebrities instantly honored the icon, taking to social media to commemorate Michael.

Michael came out as gay in 1998 after being arrested on charges of lewd conduct in a Beverly Hills men's room. He became a staunch supporter of AIDS prevention and gay rights.

Following his death, British charities began revealing that Michael had been a huge donor to many causes.

"Over the years he gave us millions," Childline founder Esther Rantzen told the Associated Press, "and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him — to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the hundreds of thousands of children he helped."

Childline offers confidential youth phone counseling. Michael also strongly supported the Terrance Higgins Trust, which helps those with AIDS, and Macmillan Cancer Support, according to the AP.