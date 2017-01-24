STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards board member Lars Soderfjell has denied allegations of insider trading and has been released from custody, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Soderfjell and the Swedish smartphone touch sensors maker's former chief executive Johan Carlstrom were arrested on Monday on the suspicion of insider trading ahead of a profit warning in December.

Carlstrom, too, has denied the allegations against him.

"I have been informed that he has been released," Soderfjell's lawyer Olle Kullinger told Reuters.

An Economic Crime Authority spokesman confirmed that Soderfjell had been released from custody and said information about whether Carlstrom's detention would also be lifted would be made public shortly.

