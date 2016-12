There’s nothing more special than witnessing the beginning of new life.

In North Fort Myers, Florida, two eagle eggs are expected to hatch very soon. The video shows the mother eagle Harriet, and dad, M15 taking turns keeping the eggs warm inside of the nest.

The live stream video is provided by South West Florida Eagle Cam. To learn more about the eagles and to chat live with experts at SWEC, visit: http://www.swfleaglecam.com/