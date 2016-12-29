ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Today 5:31 pm

Florida man attacks salesman with golf club after winning $5 gift card

With your nose to the grindstone, you might have missed some of today's stories.

Linsey Owens, 83

Linsey Owens, 83

Sarasota County Jail

Photo:

While you were working...

An 83-year-old man in Florida was not happy with his scratch-off prize from a Nissan dealer, so he attacked a salesman with a golf club.

A court reversed the DUI conviction of a man who struck a car with his wheelchair.

What were the craziest, most bizarre stories of 2016? These.

The United States isn’t taking Russia’s election hacking without hitting back. Thirty-five Russian diplomats were kicked out, two compounds were closed and sanctions against Russia have been put in place.

Former Arizona Sheriff Arpaio, known for his tough stance on illegal immigration, has asked for a civil contempt finding against him to be nullified.

The death of Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam was ruled a suicide.

Authorities said there is no evidence that the Berlin Christmas market attacker had a network in Italy.

A former NFL player died this morning in a “freak accident” at the age of 39.

The imprisonment rate in the United States has fallen to 1997 levels.

“Saturday Night Live” and Twitter users might have joked that Canada was the country that should be building a wall, but it seems Trump’s populism has crept across the border to our friends up north.

Serena Williams is getting married.

Have a happy and safe New Year's!

via GIPHY

It's time for another roundup of your weekly weird news. This is Generation Beta.
Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
Lewis MacDougall

Meet Lewis MacDougall, the young star of 'A Monster Calls'

“A Monster Calls” is not your typical children’s film. And Lewis MacDougall’s tween hero isn’t your typical children’s film lead. The Irish actor, 14, plays Conor, a boy in remote Ireland whose mother (Felicity Jones) is wasting away from cancer. He finds himself visited at night by a giant tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), who seems menacing yet only wants to tell him stories — fairy tales, but not ones that promise happy endings. Instead, their lessons are about how life is difficult,...
Todd Bowles will likely return as head coach of the Jets for the 2017 season.

Source: Jets locker room on board with Todd Bowles return in 2017

Fans of the New York Jets might not be too thrilled at Wednesday’s report that Todd Bowles is likely to return in 2017 as head coach but the pulse of the locker room is seemingly on-board. Following a 10-6 season a year ago and the chance to make the playoffs as late as Week 17, the Jets have been on a precarious and precipitous decline ever since. A 4-11 record in 2016 has many Jets fans heading into the season finale dejected and wanting Bowles to be shoved out the door but a report this week...
Julian Edelman hauls in a pass in Week 2 against Miami.

Patriots and Dolphins, NFL's two hottest teams, may meet in playoffs in two weeks

It's a very real possibility that in two weeks' time we'll be doing this same exercise - previewing a Patriots - Dolphins game. The stakes for a potential Saturday, Jan. 14 showdown at Gillette Stadium (guessing the NFL will want the Pats in that familiar divisional round Saturday night game) will be 500 times higher than this coming Sunday's Week 17 deal, but this weekend's matchup could offer some insight into what we can expect when the NFL playoffs begin. The Patriots and Dolphins have had...
Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty women are far from a hashtag of elections past — in fact, they’re planning to strike back, one minute at a time. That’s the premise for the upcoming sixth annual One-Minute Play Festival in conjunction with Boston Public Works and the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. The festival takes on the theme of “Nasty Women,” with two questions in mind: "Where have we been?" and "Where are we going?" These questions also served as prompts for the 38 established and emerging playwrights who will...
Alabama will look to advance to the National title game yet again on Saturday night.

What time does Washington - Alabama, Ohio State - Clemson game start, end?

College football's Final Four will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 as Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson will look to advance to the National Championship game - which will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN). Here is a look at the start times and TV channels for the New Year's Eve games.   Saturday, Dec. 31 No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama (3 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Playstation...
Tom Coughlin won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Giants.

Tom Coughlin in line to coach Bills or Jaguars

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has maintained that he still wants to coach for a year now. Coughlin "stepped down" as the head man of the Giants on Jan. 4, 2016, but it looks like the 70-year-old will be roaming an NFL sideline in 2017. The two jobs that Coughlin has been linked to are the Jacksonville Jaguars job and the Buffalo Bills gig. Coughlin interviewed with the Jags on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he has been in contact with Bills management for...

U.S. law enforcement line-of-duty deaths hit five-year high in 2016
Independance Hall

What will the weather be like on New Year's Eve in Philadelphia?

Today 4:45 pm If you plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Philadelphia, the temperatures won’t be as frigid as those in New York, but you’ll still want to grab your hat and mittens. Saturday will start out with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a high of around 41 degrees, according to AccuWeather. As the evening presses on, the temperature will drop to about 38 degrees, but will feel like 31. No snow or rain is expected, but with the way 2016 has been going, you never do know what Mother Nature has up the...

Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

Today 1:41 pm The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
