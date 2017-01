WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co <F.N> said Tuesday it will cancel a planned $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million at a Michigan factory as it expands its electric vehicle and hybrid offerings.

The second largest U.S. automaker had come under harsh criticism from President-elect Donald Trump for its Mexican investment plans.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)