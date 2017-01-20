(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co <F.N> said on Friday it would record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3 billion related to its pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits plans.

The U.S. automaker said the remeasurement loss will not impact Ford's adjusted pre-tax profit or adjusted earnings per share in 2016, and will be recognized as a special item. (http://bit.ly/2jU9H26)

Remeasurement is the re-evaluation of the value of an asset or liability on a company's financial statements.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)