ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign banks and sovereign wealth funds are interested in cooperating with Turkey's newly formed wealth fund, which is likely to make its first transaction this year, Turkish Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Agbal said other assets may be brought under the sovereign wealth fund in the coming period, following the likes of Turkish Airlines <THYAO.IS> and Halkbank <HALKB.IS>, but said there was no specific list.

Agbal also said the privatization revenue target for 2017, set at 13 billion lira ($3.46 billion), was unchanged.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)