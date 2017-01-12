PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor has placed three people suspected of involvement in the armed robbery of U.S. reality television star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the office said the three were being investigated for armed robbery as part of an organized gang and for kidnapping or sequestration. They will remain in provisional detention.

On Monday, police investigating the robbery arrested 17 people, including a chauffeur who drove Kardashian around Paris in the days before the robbery.

In the early hours of Oct. 3, thieves wearing balaclavas and police jackets burst into the luxury property in central Paris where Kardashian, who is married to U.S. rapper Kanye West, was sleeping.

They tied her up at gunpoint before making off on bicycles with her engagement ring and other jewels worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million), authorities said at the time.

