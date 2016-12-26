PARIS (Reuters) - France's jobless total fell for the third consecutive month in November to a near four-year low, Labour Ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said the number of people registered as unemployed in mainland France stood at 3,447,000, its lowest level since January 2013, down 0.9 percent over a month and 3.4 percent over one year.

It is the first time since February 2008 that French jobless numbers have fallen for three consecutive months, Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri said in a statement.

