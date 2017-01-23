(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI> was down 27.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 19,799.26, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was down 3.94 points, or 0.173468 percent, at 2,267.37 and the Nasdaq composite <.IXIC> was down 7.63 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,547.70.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)