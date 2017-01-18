ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gendarmes left their base at the port in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's main city, on Wednesday, firing in the air and telling companies with offices there to close, a Reuters witness said, as weeks of unrest in the security forces showed no signs of easing.

The gendarmes, a paramilitary police force, then moved out of the port area and blocked a major road in the city's Treichville neighborhood, halting traffic and sending residents fleeing home.

