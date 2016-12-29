WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Cable Corp <BGC.N>, a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The company admitted its executives knew outside agents bribed officials in order to win business, according to the agreement signed with the U.S. Justice Department. The company also agreed to surrender $51 million in profits it made from the schemes.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)