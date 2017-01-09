By Olivia Oran

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N> has named a new chief information officer as former head Marty Chavez will become chief financial officer of the Wall Street firm.

Elisha Wiesel, currently chief risk officer for the securities division, will replace Chavez, according to an internal memo on Monday and confirmed by bank spokeswoman Tiffany Galvin.

Wiesel joined Goldman as an analyst in 1994 in the bank's commodities division J. Aron, where Chavez and Goldman Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein also began their careers. He was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2004.

Wiesel, the son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel-prize winner Elie, will report to Chavez.

Wiesel is also known in the firm for helping organize an all-night scavenger hunt throughout New York City to raise money for charity.

The elevation of several longtime Goldman executives was set in place by the departure of bank president Gary Cohn to take an economic post in the Trump administration.

Chavez in April will replace current Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz, who was tapped to take on Cohn's previous role alongside current investment banking head David Solomon.

Separately, Goldman also said on Monday that technology division head Don Duet was retiring after 28 years at the bank. John Madsen and Umesh Subramanian will replace Duet.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Grant McCool)