Harley Davidson will shift production, lay off 118 Pennsylvania workers

All 118 positions will be opened in Kansas City plant.

Reuters Business News
Published : April 20, 2017
Harley Davidson Layoffs Pennsylvania
Photo: Flickr

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday it will lay off 118 workers at its York, Pennsylvania, plant and shift employment to Kansas City, Missouri.

The company said it told employees in November 2015 of plans to shift production of Harley-Davidson Cruisers from the Pennsylvania plant to Kansas City starting in the 2018 model year. Harley-Davidson told employees on Thursday it will cut about 118 positions in York and add 118 positions in its Kansas City plant, spokeswoman Katie Whitmore said.

Harley-Davidson on Tuesday reported a 25.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments. The Milwaukee-based company's net income fell to $186.37 million, or $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $250.49 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Demand for Harley's motorcycles in the United States has slowed as its loyal baby boomer demographic ages and rivals such as Indian motorcycle-maker Polaris Industries Inc and Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd offer competitive discounts.

 

