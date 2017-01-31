Holocaust Museum's 'warning signs of fascism' poster shared thousands of times by Trump protesters

A photo of the sign posted to Twitter Monday afternoon has since gone viral, retweeted more than 140,000 times and liked more than 193,000 times.

These are among the "early warning signs of fascism," originally written by Lawrence W. Britt in 2003, and displayed on a poster at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.

The list provides signs of a potentially fascist leader, including suppression of labor power and protection for corporate power, fraudulent elections and identifying enemies as a unifying cause.

Plenty of users on Twitter responded to the photo, posted by user Sarah Rose (@RaRaVibes), and saw a likeness between the list and President Donald Trump's first 10 days in office.

"The comparisons to modern day are alarming," one user wrote.

Another replied: "...did Trump use this as a checklist?"

Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Friday, and Trump came under fire for his statement marking the day of observation that failed to mention Jews or anti-Semitism. The White House later said the omission was because others were killed besides Jews.

The Holocaust Museum — the same displaying the sign — issued a statement in response that quoted Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel: "Not all victims were Jews, but all Jews were victims."