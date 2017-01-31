ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Today 10:57 am

Holocaust Museum's 'warning signs of fascism' poster shared thousands of times by Trump protesters

Sexism, nationalism and suppression of mass media are among the early signs.

A poster in the U.S. Holocaust Museum identifies the early warning signs of fascism.

Obsession with crime and punishment. Rampant cronyism and corruption. Rampant sexism. 

These are among the "early warning signs of fascism," originally written by Lawrence W. Britt in 2003, and displayed on a poster at the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. 

A photo of the sign posted to Twitter Monday afternoon has since gone viral, retweeted more than 140,000 times and liked more than 193,000 times.

The list provides signs of a potentially fascist leader, including suppression of labor power and protection for corporate power, fraudulent elections and identifying enemies as a unifying cause.

Plenty of users on Twitter responded to the photo, posted by user Sarah Rose (@RaRaVibes), and saw a likeness between the list and President Donald Trump's first 10 days in office.

"The comparisons to modern day are alarming," one user wrote.

Another replied: "...did Trump use this as a checklist?" 

Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Friday, and Trump came under fire for his statement marking the day of observation that failed to mention Jews or anti-Semitism. The White House later said the omission was because others were killed besides Jews.

The Holocaust Museum — the same displaying the sign — issued a statement in response that quoted Auschwitz survivor Elie Wiesel: "Not all victims were Jews, but all Jews were victims."

Trump vows to continue LGBT workplace rights protection

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors under an executive order signed by his predecessor President Barack Obama in 2014. "The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP (Republican) nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression," the White House said in...
Governors Ball reveals day-by-day lineups with headliners Chance the Rapper Phoenix and Tool

The day-by-day lineup for Governors Ball is here — with Chance the Rapper grabbing Friday, Phoenix on Saturday and Tool closing out on Sunday. The Randall’s Island fest, that runs June 2-4, announced their official lineup in early January, but we’re just now getting our first peek at each night’s schedule. Weighing out your odds — each night appears to have their advantages, with Lorde, Charlie XCX, Schoolboy Q and Bleachers together with Chance on Friday. But Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang, Banks...
Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl has faced her share of obstacles, but the 19-year-old has since become the most recognized fashion designer in Guatemala. Despite being unable to finish her fashion course at a local college and the ongoing Down syndrome discrimination she faces, Springmuhl’s work has appeared at the U.K.’s International Fashion Showcase in 2016 and at London Fashion Week. Her brand, dubbed Down to Xjabelle, is her homage to traditional Guatemalan handcraft. She combines it with colorful and...
MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
Asa Butterfield

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...
Kathryn Hahn: Febreze spokesperson for the stinky things in life that we love. 

While you’re watching the game this Sunday, you might catch a new commercial that’s basically about taking a dump during halftime. It comes from Febreze’s new OdorClear, and the tagline is “I love you, halftime bathroom break, but sometimes you stink.”  The comically somber voice delivering that line is actress Kathryn Hahn, who you’ll hear in a few Febreze spots declaring #odorodes to the things in life that we love (the couch the dog has dirtied, the basement guest bathroom) despite their...
Raoul Peck

Raoul Peck is happy James Baldwin is back in the news. With the rise of Black Lives Matters came frank talk about race. That talk has often been peppered with Baldwin quotes. In the likes of his novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and his essay book “The Fire Next Time,” the legendary writer proved himself one of the most insightful, passionate and articulate commentators of the civil rights era. And alas, his words still ring true in 2017. “When you read Baldwin, you feel like underlining...

Banks must plan for 'hard' Brexit, industry report warns
New York

Rev. Philip Pizzo of St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in Queens.

Queens priest suggests anti-Trump parishioners commit suicide: Report

Today 9:05 am A priest in Queens is under fire after posting a meme that encourages members of the resistance against President Donald Trump to jump to their deaths, the New York Post reported.  “Show your hate for Trump. Do it for social justice. #JumpAgainstTrump,” read the meme posted to the personal Facebook page of Rev. Philip Pizzo. The meme also featured a graphic of a man falling from a high building. Pizzo, the pastor of St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in the largely Hispanic...

Philadelphia

Roz Pichardo, head of Operation Save Our City, holds a #ViolenceFreeFeb sign at the Women's March in Philadelphia on Jan. 21, 2017.

Philly activists pray for #ViolenceFreeFeb

Yesterday 3:09 pm President Donald Trump's comments last week that Philadelphia's murder rate is "terribly increasing" may have been a lot of hot air, but local activists are nonetheless alarmed by the number of killings on the streets. The start of 2017 has been so bloody that activists are calling for a violence-free month in February. "That would be a total blessing, to have no murders in February," said Roz Pichardo, an anti-violence activist and head of Operation Save Our City. "That would be an amazing,...

Boston

MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Yesterday 5:20 pm It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...


