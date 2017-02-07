WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday that he does not expect to meet President Donald Trump's hiring targets for U.S. Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents within the next two years.

Trump has called for an additional 5,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and 10,0000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in an executive order, but he did not specify a timeline.

Kelly said he would not "skip on training and standards" to speed up the pace of hiring.

