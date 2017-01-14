Politics is serious business and politicians get looks for their views on things like the budget, immigration, marriage equality and the Affordable Care Act, but let's take a moment to enjoy another view.

Politics was forever changed by color television. When John F. Kennedy spoke, people were drawn good looks. Some even feel that politicians are judged more by how charismatic they are and less on where they stand on the issues.

Here are the hottest politicians as "elected" by We the People (aka the internet). A few of these are NSFW.

If your favorite isn't in the above gallery, let us know in the comment section!