President Donald Trump is burning the midnight oil since moving into the White House almost three weeks ago.

Trump said he’s working “long hours, long hours” when asked about his schedule by host Bill O’Reilly on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” Tuesday.

He said he works until about midnight or 1 a.m. and rises by 5 a.m., when he checks the paper and television and sees “the lies, the lies.”

“When I was a businessman I got good press, but at some of the networks and papers, there is a level of dishonesty, they’ll take a good story — I know good from bad — they’ll take something that should be a good story … and they will purposely totally change it away."

When O’Reilly asked why he thinks the media does that, Trump replied that it’s because “I’m on the other side of the equation. They did it to (President Ronald) Reagan, not as much. I just think it’s just the other side of the coin … I don’t think they like anybody on our side.”