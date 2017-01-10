No matter what one does, it’s always good to have time away from work. “You know we’ve been playing a lot,” Henrik Lundqvist told Newsday following Saturday night’s 5-4, come-from-behind win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus. “Even though we had a Christmas break, it was a quick break. We’ve been playing more than most teams. Just try to take advantage of it, really get away from the game and relax. We have a big test right away when we get back.” Indeed, the Rangers enter their NHL-mandated...