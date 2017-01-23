Today 4:05 pm Classic rock station 102.9 WMGK has announced that they’ll be hosting the first annual Locals Only Beerfest on Saturday, April 22. Held at the Independence Seaport Museum, the event will feature beer from Pennsylvania and New Jersey only. Participating breweries include: Conshohocken Brewing Co., Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Crooked Eye, Dock Street Brewing, Double Nickel Brewing Co., Doylestown Brewing Co., Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Free Will, Kennett Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Levante...