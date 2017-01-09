NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's indirect tax receipts grew by an annual 14.2 percent in December, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday, adding that the robust figures suggested the government's cash crackdown had little impact on overall economic activity.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped 500- and 1,000-rupee banknotes as part of a crackdown on tax dodgers and counterfeiters, leaving companies, farmers and households all in pain.

