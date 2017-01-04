By Fergus Jensen and Jonathan Barrett

JAKARTA/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesia's military suspended cooperation with Australia's armed forces last week, Indonesian officials said on Wednesday, after what media described as insulting teaching materials were found at a base in Western Australia.

But a spokesman for Indonesian President Joko Widodo said there had been no discussion of the matter with the president and that the issue had been exaggerated.

"This was not a decision of the president," spokesman Johan Budi told Reuters.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne said merely that some activities had been "postponed".

Military cooperation between the two sides, which have important military ties ranging from counterterrorism cooperation to border protection, was suspended for "technical reasons", a spokesman for the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) told Reuters.

"All forms of cooperation have been suspended," Major General Wuryanto said. He said a broad range of activities would be affected.

"There are technical matters that need to be discussed," Wuryanto said. Among these was the training material seen at an Australian military base, he said without elaborating.

It was "highly likely" cooperation would resume once those issues were resolved, Wuryanto said.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne acknowledged suspension of some activities and said concerns were raised by an Indonesian military officer late last year about some teaching materials and remarks at an army language training facility in Australia.

"As a result, some interaction between the two defence organisations has been postponed until the matter is resolved. Cooperation in other areas is continuing," she said.

A spokesman for Indonesia's Defence Ministry said it had first heard about the matter from the media. A spokesman for Indonesia's Foreign Ministry did not answer calls or respond to a written request for comment.

Widodo planned to visit Australia in November, with a focus on economic and maritime cooperation and efforts to counter Islamist militancy, but the trip was postponed amid unrest in Jakarta.

"FOUNDING PRINCIPLES INSULTED"

Indonesia last suspended military ties with Australia in 2013 over revelations Australian spies tapped the mobile phone of then President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

An Indonesian special forces trainer had seen training material that insulted Indonesia's founding principles of "Pancasila", which include belief in god, the unity of Indonesia, social justice and democracy, Indonesian newspaper Kompas said.

Australia stopped joint training exercises with Indonesian special forces, known as Kopassus, after accusations of abuses by the unit in East Timor in 1999 in the lead-up to the former Indonesian territory's independence three years later.

Jakarta and Canberra resumed military ties, citing a desire to cooperate on counterterrorism that became imperative after the bombing of two nightclubs on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

With ties gradually warming, the first joint training exercise on Australian soil since 1995 was staged in the northern city of Darwin in September last year.

According to a report in Kompas, the Indonesian military sent a letter to its Australian counterpart warning that cooperation could be suspended and then the head of the country's military, Gatot Nurmantyo, sent a telegram putting this into force on Dec. 29.

The offices of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop declined to comment.

The suspension of military ties surprised many observers, though many expect the relationship to be quickly repaired.

Greg Barton, professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University, said any suspension could threaten Australia's controversial immigration policy of turning back asylum seekers at sea.

"Australia needs the support of Indonesia for its boat turn-back policy," he said.

"...I don’t think intelligence sharing will stop. Everyone acknowledges that the threat of an attack is the highest it has ever been."

Australian media reports said the offensive material was found at Campbell Barracks, an army base in the Western Australian city of Perth. The barracks declined to answer any questions when contacted by Reuters.

During a visit to Jakarta in October, Bishop said it was "utterly essential" for Australia and Indonesia to share information and work closely together to keep citizens safe from terrorism.

(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in JAKARTA and Colin Packham and Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY; Editing by Nick Macfie)