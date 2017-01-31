(Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc <AET.N>, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc <HUM.N> was blocked in court last week, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but said its individual Obamacare business held results back.

Aetna, along with UnitedHealth Group Inc. <UNH.N>, has largely exited that individual business for 2017. Insurers say structural changes are needed to account for the higher medical costs of participants in that market.

The individual market and other aspects of insurance are likely to change over the next few years as U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress move to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health reform law, often called Obamacare.

Aetna, the No. 3 U.S. health insurer, said it was still deciding how to proceed on Humana, but analysts said they thought it was unlikely a deal would go forward.

"Guidance includes modest share repurchase activity for the first time since the deal was announced in July 2015," JPMorgan analyst Gary Taylor wrote in a research note. "We don’t see grounds for a Humana appeal; we don’t expect Humana’s board to extend the merger agreement beyond 2/15/17."

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July to block Aetna's purchase of Humana and Anthem Inc's <ANTM.N> $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp <CI.N>, saying they would raise prices. There has been no ruling on Anthem's deal yet.

Shares of Aetna were up 1.3 percent at $118.26 in premarket trading.

Aetna said fourth-quarter net profit fell to $139 million, or 39 cents per share, from $321 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier. That included a $215 million expense for a voluntary early retirement program.

Excluding items, Aetna earned $1.63 per share, above the analysts' average estimate of $1.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aetna's medical benefit ratio, the percent of premiums spent on claims, rose to 82.1 percent from 81.9 percent, a year earlier, mainly due to higher medical costs in its individual commercial products, which include Obamacare plans.

Total revenue rose about 5 percent to $15.73 billion, but missed the analysts' average estimate of $15.86 billion.

The company said it expected 2017 operating earnings of at least $8.55 per share. Analysts' on average were estimating $8.79.

JPMorgan's Taylor said that with share buybacks, he expected a profit of at least $9 per share for 2017.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)