Inventor of the red Solo cup dies

From David Bowie to Carrie Fisher 2016 took the lives of some of this generation's most iconic stars. It also claimed the life of Robert Leo Hulseman, a man known more for his inventions than his name.

From beer pong to flip cup, the classic red Solo cup, Hulseman's invention, has been a staple at most holidays, parties and celebrations since he invented it in the 1970s.

Hulseman died Dec. 21 at age 84.

He was 18 when he started working at the Solo cup company, which his father started, according to his obituary. He worked there for more than 60 years.

"He was known as an innovator, a hands-on manufacturing expert, and an industry pioneer; many of the products he developed are ubiquitous today," his obituary reads.

Hulseman's cup has become so iconic in Amercian culture that it is often featured on movies and TV shows, like this scene from "It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia."