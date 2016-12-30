ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 29, 2016
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 10:04 pm

Inventor of the red Solo cup dies

  • Erin Tiernan

Robert Leo Hulseman dies at 84.

The inventor of the red Solo cup died Dec. 21.

The inventor of the red Solo cup died Dec. 21.

Flickr

Photo:

From David Bowie to Carrie Fisher 2016 took the lives of some of this generation's most iconic stars. It also claimed the life of Robert Leo Hulseman, a man known more for his inventions than his name.

From beer pong to flip cup, the classic red Solo cup, Hulseman's invention, has been a staple at most holidays, parties and celebrations since he invented it in the 1970s.

Hulseman died Dec. 21 at age 84.

He was 18 when he started working at the Solo cup company, which his father started, according to his obituary. He worked there for more than 60 years.

"He was known as an innovator, a hands-on manufacturing expert, and an industry pioneer; many of the products he developed are ubiquitous today," his obituary reads.

Hulseman's cup has become so iconic in Amercian culture that it is often featured on movies and TV shows, like this scene from "It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia."

An Toby Kieth recorded a hit song about the coveted red plastic cup.

Related Links

Beer pong: Not just a hobby anymore

Atlantic City plays host to national beer pong tournament.
Solo cup half-empty?Beer pong ball causes college apartment fire in BloomsburgOnline dating tips: New website offers critique from strangers
Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...
Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
Lewis MacDougall

Meet Lewis MacDougall, the young star of 'A Monster Calls'

“A Monster Calls” is not your typical children’s film. And Lewis MacDougall’s tween hero isn’t your typical children’s film lead. The Irish actor, 14, plays Conor, a boy in remote Ireland whose mother (Felicity Jones) is wasting away from cancer. He finds himself visited at night by a giant tree monster (voiced by Liam Neeson), who seems menacing yet only wants to tell him stories — fairy tales, but not ones that promise happy endings. Instead, their lessons are about how life is difficult,...
Todd Bowles will likely return as head coach of the Jets for the 2017 season.

Source: Jets locker room on board with Todd Bowles return in 2017

Fans of the New York Jets might not be too thrilled at Wednesday’s report that Todd Bowles is likely to return in 2017 as head coach but the pulse of the locker room is seemingly on-board. Following a 10-6 season a year ago and the chance to make the playoffs as late as Week 17, the Jets have been on a precarious and precipitous decline ever since. A 4-11 record in 2016 has many Jets fans heading into the season finale dejected and wanting Bowles to be shoved out the door but a report this week...
Julian Edelman hauls in a pass in Week 2 against Miami.

Patriots and Dolphins, NFL's two hottest teams, may meet in playoffs in two weeks

It's a very real possibility that in two weeks' time we'll be doing this same exercise - previewing a Patriots - Dolphins game. The stakes for a potential Saturday, Jan. 14 showdown at Gillette Stadium (guessing the NFL will want the Pats in that familiar divisional round Saturday night game) will be 500 times higher than this coming Sunday's Week 17 deal, but this weekend's matchup could offer some insight into what we can expect when the NFL playoffs begin. The Patriots and Dolphins have had...
Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty Women are still striking back — one minute at a time

Nasty women are far from a hashtag of elections past — in fact, they’re planning to strike back, one minute at a time. That’s the premise for the upcoming sixth annual One-Minute Play Festival in conjunction with Boston Public Works and the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. The festival takes on the theme of “Nasty Women,” with two questions in mind: "Where have we been?" and "Where are we going?" These questions also served as prompts for the 38 established and emerging playwrights who will...
Alabama will look to advance to the National title game yet again on Saturday night.

What time does Washington - Alabama, Ohio State - Clemson game start, end?

College football's Final Four will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31 as Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson will look to advance to the National Championship game - which will be played on Monday, Jan. 9 at Raymond James Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN). Here is a look at the start times and TV channels for the New Year's Eve games.   Saturday, Dec. 31 No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama (3 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN) - Playstation...
Tom Coughlin won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Giants.

Tom Coughlin in line to coach Bills or Jaguars

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has maintained that he still wants to coach for a year now. Coughlin "stepped down" as the head man of the Giants on Jan. 4, 2016, but it looks like the 70-year-old will be roaming an NFL sideline in 2017. The two jobs that Coughlin has been linked to are the Jacksonville Jaguars job and the Buffalo Bills gig. Coughlin interviewed with the Jags on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he has been in contact with Bills management for...

Most Commented

Catholics in China should integrate into socialist society - senior party official
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Florian Valot, Vincent Bezecourt to get invite to MLS Red Bulls camp

Today 4:18 pm UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec. Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is...

Philadelphia

12th Annual New Year’s Day Celebration at the Kimmel Center

12th Annual New Year’s Day Celebration at the Kimmel Center

Today 8:21 pm Looking for a fun yet economical way to celebrate New Year’s Day with the whole family? The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts is hosting its 12th annual New Year’s Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and most of the event is free. Attendees can enjoy live performances from The Glorious Sounds, Karen Smith and Weez the Peoples, Korey Riker, Drew Nugent and The Midnight Society and the Broadway Dreams Foundation. Family-friendly activities include the Greater Philadelphia Paper Pholders,...

Boston

Expect the Raiders to go hard after the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 17 best bets: Pro football spreads, betting lines, advice, picks

Today 1:41 pm The Panthers, Colts and Raiders can ride their ground game to wins in Week 17.   Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)  Tampa Bay, sans Doug Martin, needs a win and lots of help to squeak into the playoffs, but Carolina will give the Bucs all they can handle on Sunday. The Panthers committed four turnovers when these teams met in October but only lost by three. Carolina’s been much better in the turnover department lately, putting up a plus-5 margin in their last three contests....
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News