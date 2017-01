BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi special forces reached the eastern bank of the Tigris in Mosul on Sunday for the first time in a U.S.-backed operation to drive Islamic State militants out of the city, a spokesman said.

Counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops fought their way to a bridge over the river which has been damaged in fighting, CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Mark Potter)