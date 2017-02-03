ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, February 04, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Yesterday 5:09 pm

Is the Fascism Forever Club real or a young Neil Gorsuch prank?

“There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” a former adviser at the Supreme Court nominee's prep school said.

Gorsuch (L) currently resides in Boulder, Colorado with his family.

Gorsuch (L) currently resides in Boulder, Colorado with his family.

Reuters

Photo:

Shouts of “fascism” have been hurled at the Trump administration and the world just found out that like diamonds, fascism is forever. At least that’s what one report says about Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, created the "Fascism Forever Club" at Georgetown Preparatory School, and headed the group until he graduated in 1985, the Daily Mail reported exclusively.

Flouncing the perceived liberal tendencies of the campus, the club purportedly provided a respite for the more conservative gents of the all-boys Jesuit school, which today costs $30,000 for day students and $50,000 for boarders.

RELATED: President Trump’s infamous mane aided by hair-growth meds: Report

"In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch's 'Fascism Forever Club' happily jerked its knees against the increasingly 'left-wing' tendencies of the faculty," according to a Georgetown Prep high school yearbook, The Daily Mail reported.

A later report refuted the Daily Mail’s claim.

It was “a total joke,” Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep, told America Magazine.

“There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he said. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”

In his yearbook, Gorsuch listed “President of the Yard, Student Government,” “Lousy Spanish Student,” and president of the “Committee to reform The Beast” as his other activities, the Daily Mail reported.

The school's director of marketing and communications, Patrick Coyle, told Metro via email, "No such club ever existed on Georgetown Prep's campus."

Trump announced his nomination of 49-year-old Gorsuch, the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years, for the seat left by the late Antonin Scalia. The president made the announcement on Tuesday during a Facebook live event (WATCH HERE).

Gorsuch’s alma mater released a statement expressing pride.

"We are proud to have a son of Georgetown Preparatory School, a Catholic, Jesuit school founded the same year the United States Supreme Court was established, nominated to the nation's highest court,” Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., Georgetown Prep's president, wrote. “All of us at Prep send our prayers and best wishes."

Twitter, of course, took authoritarian lemons and made trending lemonade.

This article, originally published on Feb. 2, read that Metro reached out to the school, but had not received a response as of publishing. After an email from Patrick Coyle, the school's director of marketing and communications, the article has been updated with a comment from Georgetown Prep.

More about Donald Trump

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened17Photos

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.
Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against MuslimsSome green card, visa holders return to U.S. after having been denied entry under travel banYoung Republicans and Democrats agree there's less civility in U.S. politics: Report
The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS) 25Photos

The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS)

For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.  Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on...
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder have done a terrific job keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line

It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it.  But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of the top names on the NFL free agent market this March.

When does 2017 NFL free agency start, begin? When is football combine?

One could easily make the case that the NFL offseason is just as big as the NBA, MLB or NHL regular season at this point as every football fan-base wants to keep up with free agency and the draft. Here is a look at the most important dates in the coming months.   Wednesday, Feb. 15: First day for teams to designate franchise players Tuesday, Feb. 28: Monday, March 6: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, March 1: Deadline for teams to designate franchise or...
Alshon Jeffery will be the top unrestricted free agent name available at wide receiver.

2017 NFL free agents list - QB, WR, RB, TE football free agency guide

Here is a glance at the top offensive (skill) free agents on the market for 2017. Unrestricted quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are listed, along with their team from this past season.   QB Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets Case Keenum, Los Angeles Rams Shaun Hill, Minnesota Vikings Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills Blaine Gabbert, San Franciso 49ers Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans Mark...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened17Photos

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

Yesterday 5:00 pm Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

Yesterday 1:14 pm The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

Yesterday 6:04 pm The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Viral News
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News