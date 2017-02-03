Is the Fascism Forever Club real or a young Neil Gorsuch prank?

Shouts of “fascism” have been hurled at the Trump administration and the world just found out that like diamonds, fascism is forever. At least that’s what one report says about Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, created the "Fascism Forever Club" at Georgetown Preparatory School, and headed the group until he graduated in 1985, the Daily Mail reported exclusively.
Flouncing the perceived liberal tendencies of the campus, the club purportedly provided a respite for the more conservative gents of the all-boys Jesuit school, which today costs $30,000 for day students and $50,000 for boarders.
"In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch's 'Fascism Forever Club' happily jerked its knees against the increasingly 'left-wing' tendencies of the faculty," according to a Georgetown Prep high school yearbook, The Daily Mail reported.
A later report refuted the Daily Mail’s claim.
It was “a total joke,” Steve Ochs, a history teacher at Georgetown Prep, told America Magazine.
“There was no club at a Jesuit school about young fascists,” he said. “The students would create fictitious clubs; they would have fictitious activities. They were all inside jokes on their senior pages.”
In his yearbook, Gorsuch listed “President of the Yard, Student Government,” “Lousy Spanish Student,” and president of the “Committee to reform The Beast” as his other activities, the Daily Mail reported.
The school's director of marketing and communications, Patrick Coyle, told Metro via email, "No such club ever existed on Georgetown Prep's campus."
Trump announced his nomination of 49-year-old Gorsuch, the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years, for the seat left by the late Antonin Scalia. The president made the announcement on Tuesday during a Facebook live event (WATCH HERE).
Gorsuch’s alma mater released a statement expressing pride.
"We are proud to have a son of Georgetown Preparatory School, a Catholic, Jesuit school founded the same year the United States Supreme Court was established, nominated to the nation's highest court,” Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., Georgetown Prep's president, wrote. “All of us at Prep send our prayers and best wishes."
This article, originally published on Feb. 2, read that Metro reached out to the school, but had not received a response as of publishing. After an email from Patrick Coyle, the school's director of marketing and communications, the article has been updated with a comment from Georgetown Prep.