Is the Fascism Forever Club real or a young Neil Gorsuch prank?

Shouts of “fascism” have been hurled at the Trump administration and the world just found out that like diamonds, fascism is forever. At least that’s what one report says about Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, created the "Fascism Forever Club" at Georgetown Preparatory School, and headed the group until he graduated in 1985, the Daily Mail reported exclusively.

Flouncing the perceived liberal tendencies of the campus, the club purportedly provided a respite for the more conservative gents of the all-boys Jesuit school, which today costs $30,000 for day students and $50,000 for boarders.

"In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch's 'Fascism Forever Club' happily jerked its knees against the increasingly 'left-wing' tendencies of the faculty," according to a Georgetown Prep high school yearbook, The Daily Mail reported.