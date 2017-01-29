JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during a clash on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian medical officials.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said Palestinian rioters had "attacked and hurled pipe bombs" at soldiers operating overnight in the area of the Jenin refugee camp.

"Responding to the threat, forces fired at (the) main instigators," the spokeswoman said.

Palestinian hospital officials said one man was killed and five were wounded by the Israeli gunfire.

Israeli forces regularly carry out raids against suspected militants and arms caches in the West Bank, land the Palestinians want for a future state.

