BOUAKE, Ivory Coast (Reuters) - Rogue soldiers allowed Ivory Coast's defence minister and dozens of others to leave a house where they had been trapped on Saturday when some mutineers appeared to reject aspects of a deal intended to end a two-day revolt, a Reuters witness said.

Those inside the house in Bouake, the country's second largest city, included a government negotiating delegation as well as the soldiers' own representatives and journalists. The Reuters reporter said that Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi was en route to the city's airport.

