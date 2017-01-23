TOKYO (Reuters) - Nearly two-thirds of Japanese firms are considering no wage hikes this year, a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign for wage growth to ensure a sustainable recovery and a way out of two decades of deflation, a Reuters poll showed.

The Corporate Survey also found Japanese companies believe that neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to see the yen weaken significantly, out of concerns that this could spark an unwelcome political backlash.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)