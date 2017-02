TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said the government was not considering using the Government Pension Investment Fund for investing in infrastructure in the United States.

Abe, speaking in parliament, denied media reports that the premier would bring an investment proposal using Japan's public pension fund in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)