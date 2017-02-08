TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo wants the Trump administration to better understand Japan's trade issues and recognize its contribution to the U.S. economy when leaders of the two nations meet this week, Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan wants to hold constructive talks for both nations' economies when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump hold a meeting this week.

Suga also said the government would closely monitor the nation's current account balance, which would be affected by the domestic and overseas economies, forex, commodity prices and yield movements.

