Joe Biden is getting his own ice cream flavor

During his two terms as President Barack Obama's right-hand man, Joe Biden redefined the role of the vice president as someone who is completely adorable.

(Although no statistics on this are available, consider that no other vice president has earned the affectionate sobriquet "Uncle" or had his everyday actions so celebrated as cute in memes or met golden retrievers named after him.)

Much of this is due to Biden's compassionate work on causes ranging from domestic violence to cancer, his resoluteness in the face of personal tragedy and his open emotional vulnerability. Most of it is due to things like his professing a love for ice cream and inspiring online photo galleries of him double-fisting huge cones in public.