AMMAN (Reuters) - The Jordanian air force conducted air strikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria on Friday night, hitting an ammunition depot, a car bomb factory and a barracks, the Jordanian military said in a statement.

"The operation resulted in killing and wounding a number of members of the terrorist gang in addition to destroying a number of vehicles," said the statement published by the Petra news agency.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)