SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Strength in the United States economy will drive interest rate hikes more quickly than many people expect, JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> CEO Jamie Dimon said on Monday.

Speaking at his investment bank's annual healthcare conference, Dimon also said he anticipates market risk and volatility in 10-year U.S. Treasuries to increase as rates rise.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in San Francisco; editing by Diane Craft)