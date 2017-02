TORONTO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.

The White House had earlier said the emergency motion would be filed "at the earliest possible time."

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Nick Macfie)