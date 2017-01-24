ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Kellyanne Conway punched a man at inaugural ball: Fox host

The confrontation happened when Conway was trying to break up a fight, the correspondent said.

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump's top aide, Kellyanne Conway, allegedly punched a man three times while trying to break up a fight at the inaugural ball Friday night, according to a Facebook post by a Fox Business correspondent.

Charles Gasparino said Conway, a Camden County, New Jersey, native, had intervened in a kerfuffle between "two guys in tuxes" at the exclusive Liberty Ball, just hours after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president.

Conway "began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys," he detailed on his Facebook post Monday morning.

"Now I know why trump hired her," Gasparino wrote on Facebook.

It's not clear who the two men involved in the fight were, or what they were arguing over.

The White House could not be reached for comment. A page for media resources at whitehouse.gov is down, and the main switchboard phone number did not redirect to an operator for access to a press secretary. Several media reports have also indicated that the White House has shut down its phone comments line, redirecting citizens to send Facebook messages or fill out a web form to contact the president.

Gasparino's post also mentions a face off between former "Happy Days" star Scott Baio and "a bunch of anarchist thugs."

A protester allegedly called Baio a "fascist" and lunged at him, Gasparino wrote. 

Baio and his wife, Renee, were apparently approached by another group of protesters on their way to a different event, and had to be "extracted by the police," Page Six reported. 

This isn't the first time Baio, a noted supporter of Trump, has been targeted. In December, TMZ reported that the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Nancy Mack confronted Baio and berated and swore at him.

Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States last week.

Trump declares his inauguration a national holiday

The crowds were smaller than those at inaugural celebrations that preceded, but President Donald Trump has guaranteed the date of his inauguration will never be forgotten. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order retroactively naming his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, as the "National Day of Patriotic Devotion," the Washington Post reported. The order was published on Jan. 20, though it wasn't filed until days later:  The day cannot be celebrated, however, even if he wins reelection. That's...
Anti-domestic violence organizations express concern over possible federal budget cutsTwitter universe mocks Trump aide's use of 'alternative facts'What's next for the resistance?
Ewan McGregor wants none of Piers Morgan's BS.

Ewan McGregor is not having any of Piers Morgan’s tomfoolery

Ewan McGregor has had enough.    The "T2 Trainspotting" star took on professional noted troll, Piers Morgan, about last weekend’s Womens March with one succinct tweet.   “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise  @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch,” McGregor tweeted on Tuesday.   RELATED: In a totally just twist of fate, Stacey Dash is fired from Fox News   The actor’s feed is filled with retweets about the recent inauguration and it’s...
Hugh Grant Taraji P Henson Annette Bening

Our thoughts (and grumblings) on the Oscar nominations

There are always more important matters than the Oscars. Right now, grumbling about the newly announced Academy Award nominations — the omissions, the snubs, what they got wrong — seems downright criminal. You should be educating yourself on the many ways our current presidential administration is evading the truth and cramping down on civil liberties. You should be calling your senators or representatives, demanding they fight him on abortion, immigration, climate change, etc. Aren’t you...
Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines: administration official

Trump to advance Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines: administration official

President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, an administration official told Reuters. The move comes after months-long protests by environmentalists and Native American groups in North Dakota against Energy Transfer Partners LP's $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would bring crude oil from the state's Bakken oil patch through the Midwest and into the U.S. Gulf Coast. A company spokeswoman...
La La Land

The 2017 Oscar nominations are out, 'La La Land' scores 14

The 2017 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, at 8:15 a.m. EST and 5:15 a.m. on the west coat. Many journalists had to get up ridiculously early to bring you this information. Here are the nominees; the ceremony itself will air on Sun., Feb. 26. BEST PICTURE "Arrival" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Lion" "Manchester by the Sea" "Moonlight" BEST ACTRESS Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" Ruth Negga, "Loving" Natalie Portman, "Jackie" Emma...
Boston will get a Big Mac ATM on Jan. 31

Boston will get a Big Mac ATM on Jan. 31

If you ever wanted to order a cheeseburger void of any human interaction, then McDonald’s has a solution for you! A Big Mac ATM — you read that right —  will pop-up in the Huntington Bridge between Copley Mall and the Prudential Center on Jan. 31. The automated hamburger dispensary will serve the Big Mac in three sizes: regular, Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.   Oh, and they’re totally free. For those of us living under a rock, here’s what’s on a Big Mac (feel free to sing along):   Two all-beef...
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have built something in Foxboro that we will never see again in sports.

Matt Burke: Patriots' 16-year run is something we will never see again

We’re still 13 days away from Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, so now is as good a time as any for us to take a moment and pinch ourselves. Our Patriots are now not only the greatest football dynasty of all-time, but this run now stacks up against the greatest dynasties in pro sports history. In reaching a seventh Super Bowl game, Tom Brady has now been to his sport’s final round more times than Michael Jordan reached the NBA final round. Yes, Jordan went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA...
The Penguins smushed the Bruins Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Have the Bruins hit rock bottom yet?

While you were probably watching the Falcons destroy the Packers 44-21 on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game, the Bruins (23-21-6) were simultaneously melting down in Pittsburgh (30-11-5). The Penguins won 5-1, handing Boston its fourth straight loss as they dropped to 3-6-2 overall in the last 11 mostly forgettable games. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask left in the second period with a migraine headache and never returned to action (he also sat out of practice on Monday), forcing...
John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch on what 'The Founder' has to say about Trump

John Carroll Lynch is one of our favorite “hey, that guy” actors. You’ve seen him everywhere: He’s Frances McDormand’s husband in “Fargo,” Drew Carey’s transvestite brother on “The Drew Carey Show” and a staple on “American Horror Show.” Right now you can see Lynch as both Lyndon Johnson in “Jackie” and in “The Founder,” in which he plays “Mac” MacDonald, one of the two brothers (along with Nick Offerman’s Dick) who in the 1950s created a modest chain restaurant called McDonald’s. Their...

Toyota Motor to add 400 jobs at Indiana assembly plant
New York

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arriving at Long Island MacArthur on Jan. 19. 2Photos

Guantanamo Bay better than El Chapo’s NYC jail: Report

Today 11:54 am Conditions at Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s new Manhattan digs are worse than those found at the Guantanamo Bay detention center, according to a declassified report cited by the New York Daily News.  Ahmed Ghailani, who spent more than two years at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan where Guzman is held, said the Cuban facility is “more pleasant” and “more relaxed.”  The Tanzania native is now serving a life sentence in Colorado for his role in the bombings...

Philadelphia

A Philadelphia for all citizens

A Philadelphia for all citizens

Yesterday 8:10 pm When I moved to Philadelphia in 1984 for my first job, I would oftentimes, weather permitting, ride my bike to get to where I needed to go. Growing up in central Pennsylvania meant watching a lot of cornfields and wide open terrains pass by, whatever your means of travelling were. In Philadelphia, though, the landscape would change within a matter of seconds as I raced by. Back then, you could walk two blocks and feel like you were in a different city, and the same holds true today. Here at the...

Boston

High winds, possible flooding expected in Boston area Tuesday morning

High winds, possible flooding expected in Boston area Tuesday morning

Today 7:19 am Monday’s nor’easter is hanging on for one more day in the metro Boston region.  With 2 to 3 inches of rain expected through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Boston and coastal areas.   The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m.  In addition to possible flooding, a wind advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. Gusts could reach between 40 and 55 mph, with higher winds expected along the coasts. According to the weather service, Rockport saw overnight...


