Kellyanne Conway punched a man at inaugural ball: Fox host

Conway "began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys," he detailed on his Facebook post Monday morning.

Charles Gasparino said Conway, a Camden County, New Jersey, native, had intervened in a kerfuffle between "two guys in tuxes" at the exclusive Liberty Ball, just hours after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president.

President Donald Trump's top aide, Kellyanne Conway, allegedly punched a man three times while trying to break up a fight at the inaugural ball Friday night, according to a Facebook post by a Fox Business correspondent.

"Now I know why trump hired her," Gasparino wrote on Facebook.

It's not clear who the two men involved in the fight were, or what they were arguing over.

The White House could not be reached for comment. A page for media resources at whitehouse.gov is down, and the main switchboard phone number did not redirect to an operator for access to a press secretary. Several media reports have also indicated that the White House has shut down its phone comments line, redirecting citizens to send Facebook messages or fill out a web form to contact the president.

Gasparino's post also mentions a face off between former "Happy Days" star Scott Baio and "a bunch of anarchist thugs."

A protester allegedly called Baio a "fascist" and lunged at him, Gasparino wrote.

Baio and his wife, Renee, were apparently approached by another group of protesters on their way to a different event, and had to be "extracted by the police," Page Six reported.

This isn't the first time Baio, a noted supporter of Trump, has been targeted. In December, TMZ reported that the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Nancy Mack confronted Baio and berated and swore at him.