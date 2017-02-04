Pro football players may be tough, but nobody is more feisty (or adorable) than these "catletes." Before the big game starts on Sunday, 100 of America's most athletic kittens will meet on the field for Kitten Bowl IV.

The annual event airs at 12 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel, with host and animal advocate Beth Stern, who will be joined by Peabody Award-winning reporter Mary Carillo, the voice of the New York Yankees John Sterling, and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League Commissioner Boomer Esiason. Though Animal Planet will be holding its rival Puppy Bowl the same day, the Hallmark Channel (and any cat lover) knows that these felines come with a special combination of ferociousness and sweetness.

"Kittens have been known to tackle their own teammates as they claw their way up goal posts to victory. One thing is for certain: 'Kitten Bowl' is as entertaining as it is good," Hallmark said. Kitten Bowl is more than just entertainment, leading to the adoption of thousands of cats and kittens. The event is a key part of Crown Media Family Networks PETS initiative to showcase the plight of homeless animals and pets available for adoption through local shelters.