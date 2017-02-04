ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, February 04, 2017
Today 12:51 pm

Kitten Bowl IV is the purrrfect way to start Super Bowl Sunday

Kitten Bowl has lead to the adoption of thousands of cats and kittens.

Pro football players may be tough, but nobody is more feisty (or adorable) than these "catletes."

Before the big game starts on Sunday, 100 of America's most athletic kittens will meet on the field for Kitten Bowl IV

The annual event airs at 12 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel, with host and animal advocate Beth Stern, who will be joined by Peabody Award-winning reporter Mary Carillo, the voice of the New York Yankees John Sterling, and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League Commissioner Boomer Esiason.

Though Animal Planet will be holding its rival Puppy Bowl the same day, the Hallmark Channel (and any cat lover) knows that these felines come with a special combination of ferociousness and sweetness.

"Kittens have been known to tackle their own teammates as they claw their way up goal posts to victory. One thing is for certain: 'Kitten Bowl' is as entertaining as it is good," Hallmark said.

Kitten Bowl is more than just entertainment, leading to the adoption of thousands of cats and kittens. The event is a key part of Crown Media Family Networks PETS initiative to showcase the plight of homeless animals and pets available for adoption through local shelters. 

"As proud as we are of the thousands of animals that have found forever homes because of 'Kitten Bowl,' and many of our other pet-centric programs, we dream of a day when shelters will be empty because every animal has a loving home,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

All of 2017's feline football players have already been adopted. 

Gumbo tagged along on a Brooklyn family's ski trip upstate. 2Photos

Cat unharmed after 230-mile ride from Brooklyn to Upstate NY under car hood

A cat from Brooklyn just spared one of its nine lives following a daring journey upstate. After smelling something odd inside her Honda minivan for several days, Dana Esses popped the hood on Monday following a 230-mile trek from Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn to a resort upstate and made a hairy discovery. A tabby cat had tagged along on her family’s three-and-a-half-hour road trip by nestling in next to the van’s engine block. “It was a shock, to say the least,” Esses told the New York Daily...
The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS) 25Photos

The insanity that is Red Bull Crashed Ice (PHOTOS)

For the sixth year in a row, Red Bull Crashed Ice has taken over St. Paul, Minnesota, to present one of the most insane sporting events in the world.  Dozens of racers from all over the globe converge upon this charming town and attempt a death-defying 1,200-foot long ice track that's complete with jumps, drops, bumps and hills one ice skates. It's dubbed the fastest sport on skates, and Metro can tell you first hand that that is no lie — and that it should be called the coldest sports on...
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder have done a terrific job keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line

It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it.  But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...

UniCredit agrees job cuts with unions ahead of cash call start
New York

Watch as brawl breaks out over new LeBron James sneakers

Watch as brawl breaks out over new LeBron James sneakers

Today 11:58 am Video circulating on social media shows a fight breaking out as eager fans waited in line to get the latest Lebron James sneakers. The limited edition "Out Of Nowhere" Nike LeBron 14 have only been released to select retailers so far,  according to  hotnewhiphop.com.  On Friday morning, the Foot Locker on 34th Street in Manhattan was scheduled to release them, and that's when the brawl broke out. 

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

Yesterday 1:14 pm The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

